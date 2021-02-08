Clark Co. fire crews get creative to extinguish fire

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Fire Rescue crews had to get creative to extinguish a fire that broke out just before 2 p.m. on Monday. The home was located next to Interstate 5 at the Lewis River Bridge near Woodland.
Fire officials said they had a tough time reaching the home because of a muddy driveway that was too steep for regular fire engines. Crews had to bring in smaller “brush units” typically used for fighting wildfires to help get the flames under control. A fire boat was also on the scene to pump water from the Lewis River into hoses used to fight the flames.
Fire officials also said the property owner is in the process of having a renter at the property evicted. There was no evidence of anyone at the scene when fire crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.