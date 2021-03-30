CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Fire District 6 fire crews responded to two separate house fires on Tuesday afternoon.
The first, on Northwest Alki Road, started in a historic structure and was burning when fire engines arrived. Firefighters say they quickly went into "offensive" mode and entered the old home. The fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes. Crews said the contents inside appear to be a total loss while the structure itself was in fairly good shape.
The second fire was called in as crews were cleaning up from the first blaze. The north exterior wall was on fire when crews arrived at Northeast 11th Circle. The homeowner reported hearing a "pop" and then the fire started on the outside wall.
While crews were able to knock down the flames in less than 10 minutes, they were prohibited from cleaning up until NW Natural Gas was able to turn off the gas line.
In both cases there were no injuries to either homeowner or firefighters. The Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and damage estimates from both fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.