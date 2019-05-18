CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters in Vancouver used their emergency lights to raise awareness about a serious concern.
Friday night, firefighters with Clark County Fire District Six moved their engines outside and turned the lights on for one minute as part of a national event called Those Left Behind.
The event honors those who have taken their own lives while sending a message to others that there is hope and help available.
Officials said they've been seeing more firefighters and first responders dying by suicide every year.
“We have an issue in our business where we enjoy helping people, we feel that's our job, but sometimes we don't find help for ourselves when we stack on things that may be over a long term that we can't process or deal with,” Firefighter Scott Meucci said
Fire District Six also recently formed a peer support team to help members having a hard time with a call or suffering from PTSD.
If you or someone you know needs help you can call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline.
