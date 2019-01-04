Clark Co. health officials confirm case of measles in child

CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials are investigating a confirmed case of measles in a child.
The child traveled to Clark County from outside of the country in late December.
Health officials say the child’s immunization status is not clear.
People who visited PeaceHealth Urgent Care in the 3400 block of Main Street on Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed, according to Clark County Public Health.
Oregon health officials said this case is not related to one involving a person with measles who spent time in The Dalles and Hood River. Both cases were reported Friday.
Officials advise anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others.
Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness caused by a virus; it is spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.
