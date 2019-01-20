CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County health officials on Sunday say they have confirmed two more cases of the measles.
Since Jan. 1, health officials have confirmed 21 cases of the measles in Clark County, along with four suspected cases.
Only one case involves an adult, while the other 20 are all children.
The confirmed cases involve 18 unimmunized patients. Three cases have an unverified immunization status.
On Sunday, health officials added four more locations where people may have been exposed to the measles:
- Vancouver Clinic Columbia Tech Center, 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11
- Slavic Christian Academy, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7.
- Evergreen High School, 14300 NE 18th St., Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
- GracePoint Christian Church, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 am to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7.
A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
Clark County Public Health is urging anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider before visiting the medical office to avoid exposing others.
Health officials have also established a call center for people with questions at 360-397-8021. The caller center is open daily.
