CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The number of confirmed cases of the measles has grown to 49 in Clark County with another nine cases suspected, health officials said Monday morning.
Below is the breakdown of confirmed measles cases, according to Clark County Public Health:
Age
1 to 10 years: 34 cases
11 to 18 years: 13 cases
19 to 29 years: one case
30 to 39 years: one case
Immunization status
Unimmunized: 42 cases
Unverified: six cases
1 MMR vaccine: one case
Hospitalization: one case (none currently).
Health officials have not identified any new locations where people may have been exposed to the measles.
A complete list of exposure sites can be found here.
Health officials urge anyone who believes they have been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting their office.
One case of measles has been confirmed in Multnomah County. For more information about that case and possible exposure sites in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.
