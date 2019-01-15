CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - There are now three confirmed cases of measles involving children in Clark County, with 11 additional cases suspected, according to health officials.
Clark County Public Health reported the first case Jan. 4. On Tuesday, health officials said they had confirmed two more cases.
One child is younger than 10 years old, the second child is between the age of 11 to 18.
The two new cases involve unvaccinated children. Health officials said the immunization status of the previous child was not clear.
The latest children confirmed to have measles visited two public locations while they were contagious: Portland International Airport and Church of Truth in Vancouver.
People who visited the church at 7250 N.E. 41st Street between 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan 6 may have been exposed. Exposure was also possible at PDX from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Jan. 7, specifically in concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that period.
After someone is exposed, illness develops in about one to three weeks.
It is not clear if the cases are connected, or if they are linked to the 11 suspected cases.
Another confirmed case occurred in Oregon earlier this month that was not related to the previous case in southwest Washington. In the Oregon case, a person with measles spent time at stores and restaurants in The Dalles and Hood River.
Clark County Public Health has created a website dedicated to the measles investigation, which includes frequently asked questions about the illness.
