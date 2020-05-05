Clark Co. health officials hoping to test homeless for COVID-19–even if they’re uninsured

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Local health officials are doing what they can to test people for COVID-19, and now, they’re focusing their efforts on keeping some of the most vulnerable safe.
Clark County Public Health says its working to figure out a way to test homeless people for coronavirus even if they’re uninsured.
Those who do have the virus but don’t have a place to stay are sent to a Motel 6, where housing has been set up.
Council for the Homeless has implemented a referral process for the tests. Organizers say if hospitals or community groups notice a homeless person with symptoms, they will find a way to test that person. Depending on test results, they could be put in isolation.
Health officials say those in isolation are cases that don’t require medical treatment. There are also rooms for those who may have been exposed to the virus.
Meals on Wheels is also helping out by providing meals for people staying at the motel. Funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce is helping with the plan.
