CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials have declared the local measles outbreak is over.
A total of 71 cases were confirmed during the outbreak, which began on Jan. 3.
Laboratory testing confirmed measles in a child who traveled to Clark County from Ukraine, but health officials could not determine whether this case was the source.
Health officials said two previously confirmed cases were removed. The two people moved to Georgia during the outbreak and are being counted in that state's measles case numbers.
According to health officials, children and people who were not immunized were predominantly affected.
One person was hospitalized during the outbreak.
Here are the details of the 71 confirmed cases:
Age
1 to 10 years: 52 cases
11 to 18 years: 14 cases
19 to 29 years: one case
30 to 39 years: four cases
Immunization status
Unimmunized: 61 cases
Unverified: seven cases
1 MMR vaccine: three cases
During the outbreak, 53 exposure sites were identified. Those sites included 13 health care facilities, 15 schools and child care centers, one workplace and 24 other public places, such as grocery stores, retail establishments and churches.
Health officials said more than 4,100 people exposed to measles were identified and contacted, and daily monitoring calls were made to more than 800 people considered susceptible. 849 susceptible students, who were exposed, were identified and excluded, according to health officials.
The total cost of the outbreak for Public Health was $864,679.
