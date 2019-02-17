CLARK COUNTY, WA – The total number of confirmed measles cases in the local outbreak has risen to 61.
Clark County Public Health announced two new confirmed cases Sunday afternoon. They also reported there are no more suspected cases.
In addition to the new pair of confirmed cases, Public Health also said two new exposure sites have been identified. Both are schools in Vancouver.
They are:
Image Elementary School located at 4400 Northeast 122nd Avenue in Vancouver concerning the following days: Monday Feb. 11 through Friday Feb. 15.
Pacific Middle School located at 2017 Northeast 172nd Avenue in Vancouver concerning the following days: Monday Feb. 11 through Wednesday Feb. 13.
The complete list of exposure sites can be found on Public Health’s measles investigation webpage.
Here is the breakdown of the confirmed cases:
- Age
- 1 to 10 years: 44 cases
- 11 to 18 years: 14 cases
- 19 to 29 years: one case
- 30 to 39 years: two cases
- Immunization status
- Unimmunized: 54 cases
- Unverified: five cases
- 1 MMR vaccine: two cases
- Hospitalization: one case (none currently)
Anyone who was at an exposure site and/or believes they are experiencing symptoms of the measles is urged by Public Health to call their health care provider before visiting a medical office.
A call center for questions related to the measles outbreak has been established by Public Health. Anyone with questions can call 360-397-8021.
