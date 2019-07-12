Clark Co. health officials warn of toxic algae at Vancouver Lake

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Health Department is issuing a warning to stay out of the water at Vancouver Lake due to high levels of blue-green algae, but that’s not stopping some people from still enjoying the park.
FOX 12 spoke with a group of three people having a picnic at the park Friday afternoon.
Junious and Candy Burrage, of Vancouver, said they were visiting the lake with their friend, Jean. They said they were surprised there weren’t many other people at the park.
“We did not see that there was a problem with the lakes until we got here,” Burrage said.
That may be because of signs the health department has posted around the lake warning people of the toxic levels of blue-green algae. Health officials say no one should be in the water right now due to harmful bacteria. They say the algae is particularly harmful to pets and young children.
“It is pretty and it’s too bad that, you know, the boats and people can’t be out in the water,” Burrage said.
According to Clark County Health, here are some recommendations:
- No swimming, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing
- Don't drink the lake water
- No water contact for animals
- Clean fish thoroughly
- Avoid areas of scum when using motorized boats
Health officials say they will update the warning signs at the park as conditions change.
