CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – An outdoor burn ban will restrict all land clearing and residential burning in Clark County starting next week.
According to Clark County fire officials, the ban will begin Monday due to increased fire danger. The burning restrictions do not apply to federally-managed land.
All burning permits issued in Clark County for this year are canceled, but can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted, according to Jon Dunaway, the county fire marshal.
Clark County typically bans outdoor burning from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year, depending on conditions.
“Due to the low moisture content in the wildfire fuels coupled with the extended forecast calling for normal to above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, we are in agreement that the ban should be implemented earlier this year," Dunaway said.
According to fire officials, Pacific Cascade Region of DNR will change the wildfire danger rating to 'moderate' in Clark, Cowlitz, and Skamania counties. This will prohibit all debris burning on DNR-protected lands.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.