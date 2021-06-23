CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County announced a warm-weather burn ban on all land clearing and residential burning in the county starting Friday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m.
The Fire Marshal also rescinded all burning permits issued before the ban, according to the county. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted.
“Out of abundance of caution along with DNR and neighboring counties (Pacific, Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Skamania) open burning in Clark County will be closed until Sept. 30," said Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young. “Recreational fires will still be allowed except in Skamania County."
Clark and Skamania counties have jointly implemented a policy to ban outdoor burning from July 15 to Sept. 30 to have predictable and consistent burn bans each year.
Recreational campfires on forest lands are only allowed in approved fire pits in designated campsites like commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks.
On private lands, recreational fires are permitted according to the following regulations:
- Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.
- Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers, or carports.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
- Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
- Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.
For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 564-397-2186 or visit the county’s website at www.clark.wa.gov/development/fire/burning.html.
