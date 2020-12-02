VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County announced Wednesday that it would be joining five other counties in adopting an Eviction Resolution Program (ERP) that will require problem-solving steps before cases head to court.
With federal and Washington's State moratoria set to expire on Dec. 31. 2020, the new pilot program will use funding from the Federal CARES Act to establish the pilot ERP. The programs will operate following standing orders issued by each participating superior court.
The program's counties will also include King, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, and Thurston counties.
The ERP program's goal is to bring all parties involved with trained eviction resolution specialists, rent assistance program staff to find solutions quickly. This would include state and local rent assistance and achievable payment plans to help renters keep their housing and avoid many situations from escalating into a legal eviction process.
Unlawful detainer cases in Clark County that are based on nonpayment of rent will be moved to an alternative resolution process that will have assistance from an impartial eviction resolution specialist trained by Mediation Clark County. Tenants will also have access to community resources such as representation through Clark County Volunteer Lawyers/Housing Justice Project.
On Sept. 9, The Supreme Court issued an order to establish ERP's in all superior courts. The order gives judicial officers judges the authority to require participation in the program before a case can reach the court eviction process. "Though state and federal eviction moratoria have been extended through the end of the year, the court hopes and expects that many landlords and tenants will join in the resolution programs early to take advantage of the free help and get a head start on problem-solving."
For more information about the ERP programs, visit www.courts.wa.gov/EvictionResolutionProgram.
