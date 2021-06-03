CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County judge who was heard making critical comments about a young Black man killed in an officer-involving shooting is planning to retire.

Judge Darvin J. Zimmerman made the remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., who was shot and killed by deputies in Hazel Dell on Oct. 29, 2020. The comments were made in his courtroom while a camera was streaming live on YouTube. Zimmerman didn’t realize his comments were streaming online.

His comments caught on camera included, “it’s going on five months now” about the Peterson case. When someone asked who Kevin Peterson was, the judge replied, “The Black guy they’re trying to make an angel out of.” Other comments caught on camera included the judge saying Peterson had a “death wish” and called him “dumb” for thinking he would go to prison for a relatively small drug bust. Zimmerman also suggested that Peterson's father woke up the next day "with dollars signs in his eyes and George Floyd’s attorneys had already contacted him."

After the video was made public, Zimmerman apologized and said he would take time off to reflect on the comments he made about Peterson and his family and “determine what I can do to help heal the community I have served.”

FOX 12 obtained a letter Zimmerman wrote to Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien last Friday to say he is retiring. He did not provide a date or a specific reason. FOX 12 reached out to the county for comment about the letter of resignation. The county said they did not have a statement to share.