VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Detectives are searching for additional victims after a man was arrested on rape charges involving an infant Wednesday afternoon in Washougal.
The infant was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention and taken into protective custody.
Stephen Rian Price, 26, was taken into custody in connection with communications and video posted to Discord, an online chat and media distribution service used primarily in the gaming community, police say.
The communications and video detailed the sexual assault of an infant., according to police.
Discord found the content on one of their channels and notified authorities through a Priority-1 Cybertip. A Priority-1 Cybertip is rare and typically indicates immediate danger to a child, according to law enforcement.
Police say the videos had never been seen by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is a strong indicator the abuse was recent and likely being conducted by the person uploading the content.
Based on the grave concern for the safety of the infant, information requests were sent to internet service providers and Discord to help identify a suspect in the case.
The IP address reported by Discord returned to a location in Washougal. Price was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail.
Price now faces charges including rape of a child, child molestation in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography in the first degree, and distribution of child pornography first degree.
According to investigators, evidence indicates the rape and production of child pornography involving a second infant. Detectives continue to investigate and believe there are likely additional victims who have yet to be identified or located.
Anyone with information related to this case, or of the existence of other potential victims is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at 360-487-7399.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
