Clark Co. man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s shooting death

NEAR VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A jury on Thursday ruled a Clark County man guilty of manslaughter in connection to his wife’s shooting death in 2016.
Todd Marjama allegedly shot and killed his wife at their home in Five Corners.
A family member in court documents said they found Marjama holding a gun and bleeding from his hand after the shooting. The family member thought Marjama had shot himself until another family member discovered Marjama's wife’s body.
Marjama attempted to flee the scene but deputies caught up with him a few blocks down the road.
Marjama on Thursday was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree. Officials previously said has a history of abuse and making threats.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
