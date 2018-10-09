CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County man was sentenced to just over three years in prison Tuesday for defrauding foreign and domestic investors, including some in Oregon, California and Washington state, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, Issac Benjamin Voss, 41, made a deal in 2007 with a Canadian scientist to raise money to support the development of a technology that would derive electricity and petroleum-equivalent fuels from any carbon-bearing material.
Over a four-year period beginning in 2011, Voss used his company, XFuels, to solicit investments for the technology, the attorney’s office says.
Voss allegedly used elaborate marketing materials, including flyers, brochures and a website that contained false information about his company, the technology and the investment opportunity, to defraud investors.
He also allegedly claimed his company owned a commercial refinery in Canada and that another was being built in Washington. According to the attorney’s office, he told investors the plants were using the technology to produce “clean fuel, clean chemicals [and] clean power from garbage, biomass and plastic”.
He allegedly said more than 90 percent of the project’s funding would come from other institutional and private lenders and allegedly told investors he had commissioned an independent third-party feasibility study that guaranteed the project’s commercial viability.
In fact, Voss’s company had not constructed any facilities, the attorney’s office said.
Moreover, the feasibility study relied solely on information provided by Voss and did not use any commercially accepted methods to validate the technology.
Voss pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 8.
In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
