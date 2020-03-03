PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Clark County was sentenced on Monday to three years in federal prison for participating in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the greater Portland metro area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Gary Peck, 44, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He is the tenth person to be sentenced for crimes associated with the ring, which operated from February 2017 to February 2018, the attorney’s office says.
The ring’s leader and organizer, Jonathan Dominic Coons, 41, of Vancouver, was sentenced on Jan. 25 last year to more than six years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Coons, Peck, and their co-conspirators manufactured more than 1,100 counterfeit credit and debit cards and used them throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
The group created the counterfeit cards by embossing stolen credit cards and other identifying information on gift cards purchased or stolen from area stores, according to the attorney’s office, who says most of the stolen information used by the group belonged to people living in Canada and Australia.
The group used the counterfeit cards to buy items including hotels, rental cars, and merchandise they would sell online or trade for illegal drugs, the attorney’s office says.
The attorney’s office says the group would organized “shopping trips”, working their way along Interstate 5 and stopping at various shopping centers to use the counterfeit cards.
“They structured these trips to maximize their use of the cards and avoid detection by law enforcement,” according to the attorney’s office.
Investigators executed a search warrant on a home shared by Peck and co-defendant Dawn Szabo. They said the home was used as a flophouse where the group planned the scheme, manufactured the counterfeit cards, and used drugs.
Szabo, 42, also of Clark County, had extensive involvement in the scheme and participated in many of the group’s “shopping” trips, according to the attorney’s office.
Other sentenced defendants include:
- Jonathan Dominic Coons—75 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Mikayla Brewington, 26, of Clark County—54 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Samantha Rudd, 25, of Multnomah County, Oregon—54 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Dawn Szabo—52 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Bryce Sfetku, 30, of Clark County—48 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Sarah Epley, 42, of Multnomah County—36 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Courtney Foster, 36, of Multnomah County—36 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Gary Peck—36 months in prison and 3 years’ supervised release.
- Kevin Leighty, 36, of Multnomah County—30 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
- Kimberly Patterson, 33, of Multnomah County—24 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.
