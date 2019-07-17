CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A massage therapist’s credentials have been suspended on allegations that he inappropriately touched female clients while providing massage treatment, according to the Washington Department of Health.
Charges allege Eddie Dean Anzalone inappropriately touched two female clients.
Anzalone was charged in Clark County Superior Court with second-degree rape and indecent liberties, the department of health says. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and cannot practice massage in Washington until the charges have been resolved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.