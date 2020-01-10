CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Health has suspended the license of a Clark County massage therapist over allegations that he inappropriately touched five female clients.
Raymond Alan Knutson allegedly touched the clients inappropriately while providing massage treatments between 2015 and August 2019, according to health officials.
Knutson also allegedly engaged in inappropriate draping. He credentials were suspended pending legal action, the state agency says.
Knutson cannot practice massage in Washington until the charges are resolved.
