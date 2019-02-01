CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health Friday afternoon confirmed 42 cases of measles. Seven other suspected cases are under investigation as the outbreak continues to grow.
The health department in a statement Friday said one of the confirmed cases is in a person who received one dose of the MMR vaccine.
“The measles vaccine isn’t perfect, but one dose is 93 percent effective at preventing illness,” Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer, said in a statement.
Melnick said the recommended two doses of the measles vaccine provides even greater protection.
Officials did not provide any additional information about the case involving the MMR vaccine for privacy reasons.
Public Health says it has not identified any new locations where people may have been exposed to the virus.
Officials Thursday afternoon identified Minnehaha Elementary School in Vancouver as an additional exposure site. A full list of exposure sites can be found here.
Below is the breakdown of confirmed measles cases, according to Clark County Public Health:
Age
- 1 to 10 years: 31 cases
- 19 to 29 years: one case
- 11 to 18 years: 10 cases
Immunization status
- Unimmunized: 37 cases
- Unverified: four cases
- 1 MMR vaccine: one case
Hospitalization: one case
Health officials urge anyone who believes they have been exposed at an identified location and believes they have symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting their office.
One case of measles has been confirmed in Multnomah County. For more information about that case and possible exposure sites in Oregon, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage.
