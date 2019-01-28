CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials say there are now 35 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County and 11 suspected.
The report from Clark County Public Health on Monday is the latest in a growing measles outbreak, with officials on Sunday reporting 34 confirmed cases and nine suspected.
The report Monday also identified several new locations where people may have been exposed to the virus, including OMSI and a Portland church.
The new locations and dates include:
Child care centers:
St. Paul Christian Daycare, 1309 Franklin St., Vancouver:
- Wednesday, Jan. 16
- Thursday, Jan. 17
- Friday, Jan. 18
- Wednesday, Jan. 23
Yelena’s Daycare, 17007 NE 23rd St., Vancouver:
- Tuesday, Jan. 22
- Wednesday, Jan. 23
Health care facilities:
- Kaiser Orchards Medical Office, 7101 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver from 1:50 to 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 24.
Other locations:
- Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland from 2:30 to 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.
- New Life Mission Church, 3300 NE 172nd Place, Portland from 9:30 am to 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 20.
- Trader Joes, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 12:30 to 3:40 pm Monday, Jan. 21.
- Dollar Tree, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 1:10 to 4 pm Monday, Jan. 21.
- Walmart Supercenter, 14505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver 1:30 to 5 pm Monday, Jan. 21.
A full list of possible exposure sites in Clark County can be found here.
Oregon Health Authority last week reported a case of measles in Multnomah County and is also keeping a list of all possible public exposes. That list can be found here.
The Washington Department of Health also reported one case of measles in King County.
Clark County health officials have established a call center for people with questions at 360-397-8021. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Officials ask anyone who may have been exposed at an identified location to contact their healthcare provider before visiting their medical office.
Symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
