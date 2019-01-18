CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The number of confirmed cases of the measles in Clark County jumped to 19 on Friday, including the first adult during this outbreak.
Since Jan. 1, health officials have confirmed 19 cases of the measles in Clark County, along with seven suspected cases.
The numbers have continued to go up throughout the week, with Clark County Public Health providing multiple updates.
The numbers had been 16 confirmed cases with five more suspected Thursday.
The confirmed cases involve 16 unimmunized patients, with three more who have an unverified vaccination status.
New times and locations for possible exposure sites were added to the full list Friday, including the Moda Center during a Trail Blazers game.
Health care facility:
• Kaiser Cascade Park Medical Office, 12607 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Other locations:
• Fisher Investments, 5525 N.W. Fisher Creek Drive, Camas
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14
6:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15
• Moda Center (Trail Blazers game), 1 N. Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.
• Church of Christ the Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.
• Verizon Wireless at Cascade Station, 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
Public Health also has a correction to one exposure date at Vancouver Home Connection. Here are the exposure dates for Vancouver Home Connection:
• Vancouver Home Connection, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9 (This is a corrected date); and Friday, Jan. 11.
The Trail Blazers released a statement Friday saying all events planned for the Moda Center would go on as scheduled.
"The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter have been informed that a guest from Clark County suffering from symptoms of the measles attended our home game on January 11 versus the Charlotte Hornets. Guests attending that game who have been immunized against the measles should be fine. If you attended that game and are concerned about your own symptoms or have questions, please contact your doctor or local county health department," according to a statement from the team.
Clark County Public Health has established a call center for people with questions at 360-397-8021. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.