CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The 10-year-old boy who was hit and killed while riding his bike Tuesday morning has been identified.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Damien T. Vandecasteele, of Vancouver, died from blunt force injuries.
The crash occurred at around 8:30 a.m. near Northeast 167th Avenue and Northeast 9th Street.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said an initial investigation indicated that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on NE 9th and Vandecasteele was traveling northbound on NE 167th, riding in the roadway. At a four-way intersection, the sheriff's office said Vandecasteele rode directly into the path of the pickup truck and was hit.
Vandecasteele, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the man was taking his own child to school when the accident happened.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Tuesday afternoon who said the area is filled with kids who are heartbroken.
"I mean, my heart goes out to the family, obviously, and for the guy who hit, you know, the kid, I'm sure he's devastated, I'm sure it was an accident, " Jeff Sellers said.
The sheriff's office said a further investigation will determine proximate causes of the crash. They say at this time, it appears the driver was not speeding.
The intersection where the crash occurred is controlled by two-way stop signs, and the pickup truck's path was not controlled by a stop sign, according to the sheriff's office.
