VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man found dead in Vancouver after asking for the public's help Friday.
The man was located in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 near the 10900 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The medical examiner's office released information about the man and asked for the public's help identifying him Friday morning.
By late Friday afternoon, the medical examiner's office reported the man's identity had been confirmed, but his name was not released publicly.
The cause of death is pending, but no foul play is suspected.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
