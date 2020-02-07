VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner's office is asking for help identifying a man found dead in Vancouver last month.
The man was located in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 near the 10900 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The medical examiner's office said the cause of death is still pending, but no foul play is suspected.
The man is described as white in his late 60s, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 110 pounds, with brown eyes and balding with grey hair. He was wearing a black and navy-blue windbreaker jacket, green and blue plaid shirt, black pants, and brown hiker-style shoes.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office at 564-397-8405.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.