CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced Tuesday it is now accepting vaccine requests for those who are eligible in Phase 1b Tier 1 of Washington's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Public Health officials say they will be working with health care providers and pharmacies to ensure those who are eligible for the vaccine can be immunized.
According to Public Health officials, the number of people eligible in Phase 1b Tier 1 exceeds the county’s vaccine supply and capacity of local health care facilities.
“We ask people to please be patient,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Health Officer and Public Health Director. “We’re working with local health care providers to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but the demand for vaccine in Phase 1b is far greater than our current supply.”
Clark County providers will continue to vaccinate people eligible in Phase 1a, which includes people who work in health care settings, high-risk first responders, and people who live or work in long-term care facilities.
Providers will now begin vaccinating those who are eligible in the first tier of Phase 1b, which includes:
- All people 65 years and older.
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households.
There are two categories of people who are eligible under the “multigenerational household” definition:
- People who are 50 and older AND are not able to live independently AND are either:
- Receiving long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver OR
- Are living with someone who works outside the home
- People who are 50 and older AND are living with and caring for a grandchild.
Public health officials said no one younger than 50 years is eligible, and no one 50 and older who is caring for a partner, friend or child is eligible.
All requests for the vaccine must be made through a webform at clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.
Vaccinating the elderly and those with a compromised immune system should've been done from the start.
