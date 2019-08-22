CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have suspended a Clark County nursing assistant’s license on allegations of sexual misconduct.
Yohannes Dibabu on three occasions engaged in sexual grooming behavior and/or sexual contact with a resident, charges state.
The conduct occurred in March and included cuddling, kissing, asking the resident to touch and/or kiss him, and discussing the possibility of having sex, according to the state department of health.
Dibabu can’t practice as a nursing assistant in Washington until the charges are resolved.
He and has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.
