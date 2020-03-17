CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Clark County, officials announced Tuesday morning.
Public health officials said the patients, who were a husband and wife in their 80s, died Monday evening. These are the first deaths from the virus in the county.
The couple were living in separate care facilities, but had contact with each other.
One was a resident at a small adult family home. Officials said all staff and residents there have been quarantined and are being actively monitored.
The other was a resident at Van Mall Retirement, an assisted/independent living facility. Public health officials has notified close contacts of that patient. They are being quarantined and actively monitored.
The couple were both hospitalized last week.
Four cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Clark County.
The first case in the county was confirmed on March 6. The fourth case was announced Monday.
Clark County Public Health is recommending - but not requiring - that people at higher risk of the coronavirus stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible.
People considered higher risk are older than 60 years old, those with serious chronic medical conditions - such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease - and those who have weakened immune systems.
Anyone with questions about whether their condition puts them at risk for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.
