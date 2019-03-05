VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) –Health officials Tuesday identified a new location where people may have been exposed to measles and said they are investigating two suspected cases.
Clark County Public Health Saturday said 70 cases of measles have been confirmed; that number remained accurate Tuesday.
According to the health department, people may have been exposed to measles at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department in Vancouver in the 400 block of Northeast Mother Joseph Place from 8:45 p.m. on Sunday March 3 to 1:45 a.m. on Monday March 4.
For a complete list of exposure sites, visit the Public Health measles investigation webpage.
On Friday last week, the Oregon Health Authority said a traveler from Illinois contagious with measles may have exposed people at Portland International Airport and locations in Marion County.
Health officials said the person has not been vaccinated and recently spent time in countries where measles is common.
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
