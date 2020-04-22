CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The curve appears to be flattening in Washington - that's according to the Clark County Board of Health.
On Wednesday, the Clark County Board of Health held a meeting to look over the latest numbers across the state and discuss the status of personal protective equipment and available hospital beds.
Dr. Alan Melnick, who serves as Director of Clark County Public Health, began his presentation to the council Wednesday with an update on COVID-19 cases in Washington. He said there are more than 12,000 confirmed cases and more than 680 deaths.
But according to the data, he says there appears to be a trend of cases decreasing statewide.
"One thing we're concerned - and reasons for social distancing - is because one of concerns we had all along is impact on hospitals exceeding bed capacity. Good news, looks like we are flattening curve statewide and we won't run out of capacity," Dr. Melnick said.
Although he says with more testing available, the number of cases will go up. Which he says will likely reduce the death rate of the virus.
As for PPE, Dr. Melnick says Clark County has a much better amount of it than before, and a big shipment of N-95 masks is expected to arrive any day now.
Some council members asked Dr. Melnick when he felt Clark County could get their local economy going again.
"I think there is a fear. I also think the natives are restless. There are a lot of people ready to be done with this," Council Chair Eileen Quiring said. "I understand it's contagious, but how can we as a county that's not like Puget Sound move forward?"
Some said they felt local governments should have more control on when their county can reopen. At this point, it's still unclear when that could happen.
The council and Dr. Melnick both agreed there needs to be more testing and more thorough contact tracing - that would require either state or federal funding because they would need to hire more than 60 people to keep up with it.
