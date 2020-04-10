Clark Co. Public Health - April 10 Map

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health Officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The new reported cases brings the total in the county to 220.

Public Health officials say 14 people have died in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:

  • 19 and younger: 4
  • 20-29 years: 28
  • 30-39 years: 25
  • 40-49 years: 47
  • 50-59 years: 39
  • 60-69 years: 43
  • 70-79 years: 19
  • 80 and older: 15

Public Health officials have released a map which reflects the rate of COVID-19 cases in each zip code - the number of cases per 100,000 people.

Officials will update the map every Friday.

More information about COVID-19 in Clark County can be found on the Public Health website: www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus.

