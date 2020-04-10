CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health Officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The new reported cases brings the total in the county to 220.
Public Health officials say 14 people have died in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 4
- 20-29 years: 28
- 30-39 years: 25
- 40-49 years: 47
- 50-59 years: 39
- 60-69 years: 43
- 70-79 years: 19
- 80 and older: 15
Public Health officials have released a map which reflects the rate of COVID-19 cases in each zip code - the number of cases per 100,000 people.
We’ve also updated the zip code map on our website & changed how we’re reporting this info. This map reflects the rate of cases in each zip code (cases per 100,000 people). Again, map only accts for where confirmed cases live, not where they were exposed to virus. pic.twitter.com/BQgzmjSZ0D— Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) April 10, 2020
Officials will update the map every Friday.
More information about COVID-19 in Clark County can be found on the Public Health website: www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus.
