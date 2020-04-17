CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced Friday that another person has died from COVID-19, raising the county's death toll to 16.
Public Health officials said a man in his 80s has died from the coronavirus. No further details about the man were released.
Officials reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 277 as of Friday morning.
- 19 and younger: 5
- 20-29 years: 31
- 30-39 years: 31
- 40-49 years: 57
- 50-59 years: 45
- 60-69 years: 52
- 70-79 years: 23
- 80 and older: 33
