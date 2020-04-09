CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health announced Thursday that another person has died from COVID-19, raising the county's death toll to 14.
Public Health officials said a man in his 80s has died from the virus.
Officials reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Clark County to 206 as of Thursday afternoon.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 4
- 20-29 years: 27
- 30-39 years: 25
- 40-49 years: 40
- 50-59 years: 39
- 60-69 years: 39
- 70-79 years: 18
- 80 and older: 14
While 206 tests have come back positive, Public Health officials say 1,616 have been negative.
