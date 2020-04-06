CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the county's death toll to 11.
Public Health officials said a man in his 80s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 40s have died from COVID-19.
No further details about the people who died has been released.
Officials also reported 31 new positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in the county was 168 as of Monday morning.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is:
- 19 and younger: 3
- 20-29 years: 17
- 30-39 years: 20
- 40-49 years: 38
- 50-59 years: 32
- 60-69 years: 33
- 70-79 years: 13
- 80 and older: 11
- unknown: 2
While 168 people have tested positive for the virus in Clark County, officials report that 1,607 have been negative.
In Cowlitz County on Monday, health officials reported three new diagnosed cases of the coronavirus. The cases involve a woman in her 30s who has not been hospitalized, a woman in her 60s who has been hospitalized out of the area and an adult-teen who has not been hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.
There have been 21 positive tests for COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, and 235 negative results.
