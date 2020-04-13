VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health on Monday confirmed the county’s 15th death from COVID-19.
Health officials said the man, over 80 years old, died over the weekend.
Additionally, 19 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Clark County.
There have been 239 positive tests for the coronavirus in Clark County, from the 1,616 people who have been tested.
According to the county, 137 cases and two deaths have been women, and 102 cases and 13 deaths involve men.
For more, go to clark.wa.gov.
Statewide in Washington, as of Sunday, there were 10,411 cases of COVID-19 and 508 deaths.
