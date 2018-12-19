CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health is investigating a suspected case of acute flaccid myelitis in a child.
The child, who is younger than 6 years old, was hospitalized with a sudden onset of paralysis in one arm.
The child had symptoms of respiratory illness and fever prior to developing symptoms of AFM.
Lab specimens and diagnostic images have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of AFM.
AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord. Symptoms typically include sudden weakness in one or more arms or legs, along with loss of muscle tone and decreased or absent reflexes. Symptoms can vary in severity and range from mild weakness of a limb to absence of movement in all limbs.
Statewide in Washington, there are nine confirmed cases and two suspected cases, according to health officials. An Oregon Health Authority spokesperson said there have been no reported cases of AFM in Oregon this year.
Clark County had a confirmed case earlier this year that is not part of the current investigation. That case also involved a child younger than 6 who had sudden onset paralysis.
There is no single known cause of AFM. Some viruses and germs have been linked to AFM, including common germs that can cause colds and sore throats, and respiratory infections, according to Clark County Public Health.
AFM can also be caused by poliovirus and non-polio enteroviruses, mosquito-borne viruses – such as West Nile virus or Zika virus – and possibly by non-infectious conditions. It's unclear why some people develop AFM while others do not.
Clark County Public Health reports there are no specific recommendations for avoiding AFM, but people can protect themselves from possible causes by washing hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, cleaning surfaces with disinfectant and staying up to date on immunizations.
