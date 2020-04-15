CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Public Health officials say the total number of Clark County residents who have been tested for COVID-19 is higher than what the state of Washington has reported.
Eight new cases of the coronavirus were reported by Public Health officials on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Clark County to 258.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 5
- 20-29 years: 29
- 30-39 years: 27
- 40-49 years: 55
- 50-59 years: 43
- 60-69 years: 48
- 70-79 years: 23
- 80 and older: 28
Fifteen people have died in Clark County since the pandemic began.
Public Health officials say the total number of people tested for the virus is updated by the state health department.
According to the state, 2,607 people have been tested in Clark County.
Officials say that is an undercount of the actual number, because the state data does not include people receiving rapid-result testing or who are being tested at the point of medical care. Those are becoming more common methods of testing in Clark County, according to health officials.
For more information, visit clark.wa.gov.
(1) comment
If it doesn’t fit the agenda, don’t report it.
