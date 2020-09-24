CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV0 - City officials are asking residents to help keep leaves out of streets to prevent clogged storm water drains and localized flooding this fall.
To contribute to the effort, the city has designated drop off sites for free disposal from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The sites are available for residents in Vancouver and Clark County through the Fall Leaf Coupon Program. Residents can drop off up to five cubic yards of leaves.
Loads of leaves must be covered, and all bags of leaves must be emptied out at the disposal sit, according to officials. Branches and other yard debris, including loads with a mix of leaves, are not covered and will be charged at the regular disposal price.
- Print out a coupon from the City of Vancouver Solid Waste webpage here.
- Print out a coupon from the Clark County Green Neighbors webpage here.
- Clip a coupon out of Waste Connections’ Recycling newsletter, which will be sent to all residences in Clark County in October.
- Coupons are also available on Waste Connections’ website here.
- Call Vancouver Solid Waste at 360-487-7160 or email solidwaste@cityofvancouver.us to have a coupon sent to you by mail.
When dropping off leaves, residents are asked to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance and follow other posted public health guidance.
- H & H Wood Recyclers, 8401 NE 117th Ave. Phone: 360-892-2805. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- McFarlane’s Bark, 8806 NE 117th Ave. Phone: 360-892-6125. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in October/November; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday, in December.
- Triangle Resources, 612 S.E. Union St, Camas. Phone: 360-834-7253. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
- West Van Materials Recovery Center, 6601 NW Old Lower River Road. Phone: 360-737-1727. Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
