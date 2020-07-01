CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - People are being asked to stay home this Fourth of July weekend as Clark County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Clark County Public Health reported 40 new cases on Wednesday, which is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the county since the pandemic began.
According to the Public Health website, there have been 883 positive tests and 29 deaths reported in Clark County since the pandemic began.
Public Health officials said 162 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from June 23 to June 30, for an average of more than 20 new cases per day.
In the first three weeks of June, officials say 164 people tested positive, for an average of more than seven new cases per day.
“Clark County’s case numbers are going up. This is a dangerous time for gatherings,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We cannot disregard physical distancing simply because it’s a holiday weekend.”
Public Health officials are urging Clark County residents to celebrate the Fourth of July at home. People should limit gatherings to no more than five people from outside of the household.
Clark County is currently in Phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan. There is no timeline for when the county will enter Phase 3, however officials did submit an application for Phase 3 on June 26.
(2) comments
So, put this into perspective here.... The Government wants you to stay home do not honor America on the fourth, to be good citizens in order not to spread the virus. While if you want to voice your 1st Amendment right (rioting) please feel free there has been NO evidence that thousands of you gathering could possible spread the virus!
I am tired of the lies is anyone else?
[ohmy]Sure hope Vancouver didn't have the stupid rioters like they did in Portland and Seattle. Otherwise you're in for more COVID-19 cases if you haven't already.
