Clark Co. sees rise in cases, business enter phase 2 reopening

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Clark County health officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19. The news comes a day after the health department reported 32 confirmed cases from over the weekend.
Clark County Public Health says many of those cases from over the weekend are tied to Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield.
A county spokesperson told FOX 12 all employees at Pacific Crest are being tested and say so far 13 people who tested positive live in Clark County.
Friday, the county says in partnership with the Vancouver Clinic and Kaiser they began universal testing of all employees. The results came back over the weekend. In addition to the 13 Clark County cases they county says it is possible some of the 22 other cases were among household members or other close contacts of those employees.
The county says the virus remains in the community and they are reminding people of the importance of physical distancing, wearing a face cover and good hygiene while out and about.
To better support business, the city of Vancouver is working with businesses in the downtown area to allow for parklets to be installed.
So far two have been set up in downtown Vancouver, one of which is at The Mighty Bowl.
“I think we benefit from it looking ascetically like our brand, and it looks good in the street and customers like it a lot,” The Mighty Owner, Steve Valenta said.
The city was looking at ways to help businesses have more space and help ease capacity concerns. Under phase 2 reopening restaurants can only operate at 50 percent capacity.
“With operating at safe social distancing outside it made it easier to want to make this happen. It is being really welcomed by the general public,” Valenta said.
The city says they are also working with others outside of the downtown area. They are allowing businesses to setup outdoor seating in private parking lots. Businesses can use up to six parking space. The city of Vancouver says they are waving fees associated with the move.
Another sign of things returning to normal in Southwest Washington, the Vancouver Mall announced it will reopen on Wednesday.
The mall will operate on a reduced schedule and capacity will be limited.
In a news release the mall outlined several things that will be different. They included training for mall employees, frequent cleaning and a new UV sterilization system to be added to escalator handrails. The UV system will be added in July. Food court tables will be cleaned and covered with butcher paper after each diner leaves. Drinking fountains and valet parking will remain closed.
