CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Since opening Jan. 26, the Clark County site has vaccinated about 8,000 people and will continue to vaccinate about 800 more people each day they’re open this week. However, some seniors who are now eligible to receive the vaccine said they couldn’t even make an appointment.
“For the last two Sundays, me and probably ten of my friends have all been on the computer at noon signed in as far as you can go and then at noon push the next button,” Marcia Bryan, a senior who lives in Vancouver, said.
Bryan and a few of her friends have been trying to get their other friends, Sharon Borgerson, an appointment for the past two weeks. She said they’re banding together to help Borgerson because she’s 80 and high risk.
“We were all typing as fast as we could, her information and we had each picked a different day like you do Wednesday, you do Thursday, you do Friday,” Bryan explained.
She said the group made it to the fourth step of selecting a time, but the site froze each time.
“And then up at the top, it said you know session will time out in five minutes and then counted down,” she explained. “And so you don’t know whether to start over or somebody else should start trying to get on instead.”
Safeway runs the mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds, and the company also handles registration and the website.
FOX 12 also asked the Washington State Department of Health about these issues, and they responded saying, “Appointments are limited due to the allocation the state is receiving from the federal government. We recognize many sites reach weekly capacity quickly. We know this can be frustrating for those who are eligible but have not received their COVID-19 vaccine, and we’re sorry.”
Bryan said the uncertainty of it all worries her.
“If you just knew you could get an appointment down the road and wait for that appointment to happen, you know it wouldn’t be as frustrating,” she said.
Bryan said she and her friends would try again this Sunday.
“Third week in a row that we’ll be on our computers at noon, and by 12:15, all the appointments are gone,” she said. We reached out to Safeway about these issues and are waiting to hear back.
