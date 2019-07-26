CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies are warning residents to beware fraudulent phone calls that appear to come from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office asking for payment.
The caller impersonates a deputy, detective or other law enforcement officer and tells the recipient they have a warrant or other fines associated with their names. The caller will then request payment through gift cards to prevent arrest or further legal action, according to the sheriff’s office.
The callers often won’t allow the recipient to hang up and will try to maintain phone contact while requesting the call recipient travel to obtain the gift cards and then provide information over the phone.
The calls are being derived from the phone number of or similar to 360-397-2211, which is associated with the sheriff’s office, according to deputies.
“The Clark County Sheriff’s Office does not collect any fines, fees or funds associated with legal matters via the telephone or online,” the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say people who receive calls from a deputy or officer advising of a warrant or other legal matter should validate the caller by contacting 311 or in-person at the sheriff’s office building in the 700 block on 13th Street in Vancouver.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.