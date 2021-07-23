VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) –  A Clark County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night. 

Authorities have not released many details as of Saturday morning, but they did say two persons of interest are in custody and a third is still wanted. 

It happened near The Pointe Apartments off of I-205, northeast of 109th Street in East Vancouver. It's unclear what led to the fatal shooting. 

Police were looking for two men and a woman Friday night in connection with the shooting death. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes while the manhunt continued. 

The deputy was identified as 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown, a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office. During his time with the sheriff's office, he worked as corrections and patrol deputy.

There was a massive police presence at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Friday night, followed by a procession of law enforcement vehicles leaving the hospital. 

"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement. "Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."

A resident of The Pointe Apartments called the tragedy "disconcerting."

"I've lived here for four years, and this has always been one of the best apartments in town. And this is a couple times in a week we've had gunshots here. So it makes me wonder whether the whole town is growing more unsafe, whether it's an isolated incident, or it's just these apartments."

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

(9) comments

dickey
dickey

The loss of life here is a tragedy and I am saddened to read this and grieve for the family of the slain officer and brother officers everywhere.

dickey
dickey

The loss of life here is a tragedy and I am saddened to read this.

I have trained police, civilians and security guards for a total of 46 years and I tell all my students that no place is totally safe and to think it might be is akin to Tinker Bell thinking. There is no such thing as a safe town or neighborhood, some areas are safer than others, but bad things happen to good people all the time.

retired40
retired40

Just keep bringing in the illegals, and this garbage is going to keep happening.

Hookie
Hookie

Wow this is a first , they actually gave a description of the suspects and actually said the Hispanic word !

Al Bundy
Al Bundy

Guess some of Ted Wheeler's buddies decided to go across the river for a frolic tonight. They should keep going until they hit Seattle.

Edward
Edward

Yes. Now keep the light-rail, heavy-crime train, OFF the bridge projects!

dickey
dickey

Spot on!

Merlin
Merlin

Inslee’s honored guests.

dickey
dickey

Ditto!

There are no bigger fools than Lefty fools.

