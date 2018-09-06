CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deputy who fired his weapon while arresting a suspect earlier this week.
Sean Boyle shot at the suspect late Monday night while responding to a hit-and-run crash in the 9700 block of Tenny Creek Drive.
When deputies arrived on scene just before 12 a.m., they saw a fleeing vehicle and pursued it, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect, later identified as Christopher Rollins, crashed his vehicle and tried to run away on foot. Deputies pursued, also on foot, and caught Rollins near Northeast 98th and Tenny Creek Drive.
Boyle fired his gun while taking Rollins into custody, but did not hit him, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities did not say why Boyle fired his weapon.
After the arrest, Rollins was taken to a local hospital for injuries related to crashing his vehicle. He was also treated for a dog bite from a K9 officer.
The police dog Thursday was identified as K9 officer Jango.
Rollins has been booked into the Clark County Jail, where he faces several charges, including criminal impersonation, hit-and-run and theft in the third degree.
Boyle was also hospitalized the shooting Monday night and later released.
Boyle, who is also a K9 handler for the sheriff’s office, has been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure. He is a 21-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.
Rollins is due back in court later this month. His bail Thursday was set at $75,000.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.
