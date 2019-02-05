CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Some sheriffs in Washington state are taking a stand against a new gun law by not enforcing it.
Initiative 1639 was passed by voters in November last year. The controversial measure makes big changes to the state’s gun laws and is now being challenged in court.
Though many counties in Washington are refusing to enforce the law, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend released a statement that reads, in part, that “the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will adhere to the law as passed by a vote of the people unless a court rules that it is unconstitutional”.
Other sheriff’s offices in Washington say the law violates Second Amendment rights.
The Grant County Sheriff on Monday announced his opposition to the law, joining sheriffs in Klickitat, Lewis, Spokane and other counties. The law enforcement agencies are refusing to enforce the law unless a federal court finds it to be constitutional.
The law prohibits the sale of “semi-automatic rifles” to people under the age of 21 and to people who don’t live in the state. It also requires buyers to pass an enhanced background check and prove they’ve taken a gun training course.
Initiative 1639 passed with 59-percent of voters’ support. People in support of the law argue it will help save lives.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.