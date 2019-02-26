CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The two suspects who are accused of hitting a deputy with a vehicle in northeast Vancouver Monday morning have been arrested, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday at around 3 a.m., a deputy attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle in the area of Northeast 75th Street and Northeast 104th Avenue. As the deputy approached the car on foot, the two women who were standing outside the vehicle, got back inside, accelerated toward the deputy and hit him.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, but the pursuit ended after the vehicle crossed the Glenn Jackson Bridge into the Portland area at a high-rate of speed.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said deputies located a possible suspect vehicle in the Orchards area early Tuesday morning.
Two persons of interest, identified as Maryelena Clark, 27, and Angelia M. Mason, 34, were located in a nearby home. They were interviewed and arrested, according to the sheriff's office.
Clark was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, attempt to elude, and an outstanding felony warrant.
Mason was also booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, attempt to elude, and an outstanding felony warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 360-397-2211.
