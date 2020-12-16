CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find a missing teenager believed to be endangered.
Tyler Schmidt, 15, ran away from his residence Monday.
Schmidt is described as 5 feet 2, 190 pounds, Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Schmidt has a “wispy mustache,” nose ring through his septum, a crown tattoo on one ankle and a heart and dandelion tattoo on his left wrist.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and green high-top vans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
