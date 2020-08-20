CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver and passenger who died after a pickup truck struck a tree on Tuesday.
At 11:41 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 21500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a Ford F-150 pickup truck off the roadway with two people inside.
The driver, identified as James E. Jones, 45, of Battle Ground, and the passenger, identified as Collan C. Riley, 26, of Vancouver, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that Jones was traveling westbound on Lucia Falls Road when the Ford's right side tires left the north shoulder of the roadway. According to the sheriff's office, it appears that Jones steered left evasively in order to get back onto the roadway, causing the truck to slide across the roadway and collide with a small embankment. The Ford then collided with a tree.
The speed limit on that stretch of roadway is 40 miles per hour. The sheriff's office said reconstruction of the scene and vehicle evidence indicated the truck was traveling about 50 miles per hour when it lost control.
According to the sheriff's office, a witness reported that a side-by-side UTV off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound at the time of the crash and had a very bright LED floodlight shining. The sheriff's office said there was speculation that the floodlight had blinded Jones, causing him to leave the roadway.
Deputies contacted the UTV driver and examined surveillance video. The sheriff's office said it was determined the rear LED floodlight was illuminated but not the front. The UTV was ruled not to have been a direct contributing factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
